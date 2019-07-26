Comparison of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.13 N/A -2.53 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 271.09 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tocagen Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Tocagen Inc. and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 103.33%. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 199.15%. The data provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Tocagen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Tocagen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.