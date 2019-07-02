Comparison of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 8.45 N/A -2.53 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.60 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Tocagen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 71.61%. Competitively the average price target of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 25.07% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has weaker performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.