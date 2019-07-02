Comparison of Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

As Biotechnology companies, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 8.45 N/A -2.53 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 179.82 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tocagen Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 71.61%. On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 94.60% and its consensus price target is $62. Based on the results delivered earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 75.7%. 6.59% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.