Comparison of TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Both TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.76 N/A -0.01 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TMSR Holding Company Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TMSR Holding Company Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TMSR Holding Company Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 51% respectively. 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend while TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.