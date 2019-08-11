Comparison of TMSR Holding Company Limited (TMSR) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.19 N/A -0.01 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TMSR Holding Company Limited and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TMSR Holding Company Limited is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has 4.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.