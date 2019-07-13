Comparison of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKSU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 214.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 31.33%. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.