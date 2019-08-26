Comparison of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 0% respectively. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 18.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.