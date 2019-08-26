Comparison of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 46.91% and 0% respectively. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 18.91%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.