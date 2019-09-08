Comparison of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (TKKS) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.