Comparison of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

On 6 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.