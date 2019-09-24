Comparison of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Teligent Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than Teligent Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.