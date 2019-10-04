Comparison of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 5.42M -0.07 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 81,989,531.96% 0% 0% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,765,409,039.97% -181.5% -60.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 1,095.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.82% and 70.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.