Comparison of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|52.73
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arvinas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arvinas Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 consensus price target and a 35.66% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 71.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 6 of the 8 factors.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
