Comparison of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 52.73 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 consensus price target and a 35.66% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.82% and 71.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.