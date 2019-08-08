Comparison of TiVo Corporation (TIVO) and Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)

This is a contrast between TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are CATV Systems and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TiVo Corporation 9 1.40 N/A -2.90 0.00 Integrated Media Technology Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights TiVo Corporation and Integrated Media Technology Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TiVo Corporation 0.00% -21.8% -12.3% Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

TiVo Corporation and Integrated Media Technology Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TiVo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Integrated Media Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 217.24% for TiVo Corporation with consensus target price of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TiVo Corporation and Integrated Media Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 0.04% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of TiVo Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Integrated Media Technology Limited has 88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45% Integrated Media Technology Limited 0.6% -16.63% -42.4% 11.12% -44.69% 16.8%

For the past year TiVo Corporation has -19.45% weaker performance while Integrated Media Technology Limited has 16.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Integrated Media Technology Limited beats TiVo Corporation.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.