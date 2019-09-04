Comparison of TiVo Corporation (TIVO) and Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Since TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) are part of the CATV Systems industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TiVo Corporation 8 1.45 N/A -2.90 0.00 Charter Communications Inc. 377 2.08 N/A 5.66 68.09

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TiVo Corporation and Charter Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) and Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TiVo Corporation 0.00% -21.8% -12.3% Charter Communications Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

TiVo Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Charter Communications Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

TiVo Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Charter Communications Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. TiVo Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Charter Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for TiVo Corporation and Charter Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TiVo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Charter Communications Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Charter Communications Inc.’s consensus target price is $396, while its potential downside is -5.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TiVo Corporation and Charter Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 76.2%. Insiders held 1% of TiVo Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Charter Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TiVo Corporation -0.52% 4.84% -16.98% -30.71% -33.51% -19.45% Charter Communications Inc. -5.93% -3.11% 3.86% 32.93% 31.13% 35.24%

For the past year TiVo Corporation had bearish trend while Charter Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Charter Communications Inc. beats TiVo Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The companyÂ’s Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, e-mail and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company served approximately 26.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.