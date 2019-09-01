Comparison of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 6%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.