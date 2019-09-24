Comparison of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -1.85 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

Motif Bio plc beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.