Comparison of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|13.59M
|-1.85
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|10.06M
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2,913,183,279.74%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|168,509,212.73%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 113.27% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 9.2%. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.