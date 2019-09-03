Comparison of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.63 N/A -1.85 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.60 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 44.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.