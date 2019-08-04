Comparison of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

This is a contrast between Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -1.85 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.