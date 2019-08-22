Comparison of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.93 N/A -1.85 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.