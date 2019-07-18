Comparison of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

This is a contrast between Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Medical Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Titan Medical Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Titan Medical Inc. has an average target price of $6, and a 175.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Titan Medical Inc. shares and 39.6% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics Inc. has 6.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -2.99% 11.59% -29.73% 31.31% -54.39% 113.11% Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. has stronger performance than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Summary

Titan Medical Inc. beats Restoration Robotics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.