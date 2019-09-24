Comparison of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale businesses, Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery Inc. 18 0.26 N/A 0.60 34.51 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 32 0.24 N/A 4.42 6.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Titan Machinery Inc. and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Titan Machinery Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Titan Machinery Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Machinery Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.12. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Machinery Inc. Its rival Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Machinery Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 61.07% for Titan Machinery Inc. with consensus target price of $24. On the other hand, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s potential downside is -5.27% and its consensus target price is $30. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Titan Machinery Inc. seems more appealing than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.8% of Titan Machinery Inc. shares and 54.5% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares. About 1.6% of Titan Machinery Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has 22.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Machinery Inc. -1.89% 0.88% 21.86% 12.66% 42.54% 57.72% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. -2.86% -7.94% -18.42% -3.04% -14.88% -0.29%

For the past year Titan Machinery Inc. had bullish trend while Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Titan Machinery Inc.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products and high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined product primarily for the ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; and provides field services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.