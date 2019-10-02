Comparison of Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 26 0.00 7.26M 2.67 10.34 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 27 0.00 3.27M 2.05 13.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Greene County Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Timberland Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Timberland Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greene County Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28,041,714.95% 13.3% 1.7% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 12,035,333.09% 15.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta means Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s 0.38 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Greene County Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats Greene County Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.