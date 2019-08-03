Comparison of Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.50 N/A 2.67 10.34 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.51 N/A 2.44 12.02

In table 1 we can see Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Axos Financial Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Timberland Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Timberland Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Timberland Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Axos Financial Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares and 76.3% of Axos Financial Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Axos Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37% Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4%

For the past year Timberland Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Axos Financial Inc. beats Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.