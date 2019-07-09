Comparison of TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) compete with each other in the Wireless Communications sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.27 10.46 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 12 0.00 N/A 1.34 8.33

In table 1 we can see TIM Participacoes S.A. and Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Telefonica Brasil S.A. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TIM Participacoes S.A. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TIM Participacoes S.A.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Telefonica Brasil S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has TIM Participacoes S.A. and Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4% Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 12.8% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that TIM Participacoes S.A. is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Telefonica Brasil S.A. has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TIM Participacoes S.A. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Telefonica Brasil S.A. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Analyst Ratings

TIM Participacoes S.A. and Telefonica Brasil S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 2 0 2.00 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of TIM Participacoes S.A. is $16.75, with potential upside of 7.03%. Competitively Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a consensus price target of $14.25, with potential upside of 7.22%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Telefonica Brasil S.A. is looking more favorable than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TIM Participacoes S.A. and Telefonica Brasil S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 15.2% and 16.3% respectively. 68% are TIM Participacoes S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 88% are Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TIM Participacoes S.A. -3.99% -14.24% -13.74% -16.69% -27.87% -12.51% Telefonica Brasil S.A. -3.46% -6.06% -11.4% -0.49% -5.35% -4.86%

For the past year TIM Participacoes S.A.’s stock price has bigger decline than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil S.A. beats TIM Participacoes S.A. on 8 of the 11 factors.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.