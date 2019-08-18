Comparison of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 1.31 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 38.92% and 0.1% respectively. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 20%. Comparatively, TMSR Holding Company Limited has 81.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.