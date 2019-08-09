Comparison of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

We will be comparing the differences between Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 20%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors HL Acquisition Corp.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.