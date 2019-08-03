Comparison of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Global Medical REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. About 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|2%
|5.48%
|0%
|4.08%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Tiberius Acquisition Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
