Comparison of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. About 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Tiberius Acquisition Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.