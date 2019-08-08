Comparison of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 17.07 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 20% are Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 4.08% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.