Comparison of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBR) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Both Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|17.07
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tiberius Acquisition Corporation and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 38.92% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 20% are Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tiberius Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|2%
|5.48%
|0%
|4.08%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 4.08% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
