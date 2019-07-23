Comparison of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

This is a contrast between Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.74 N/A -3.45 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.59

Table 1 demonstrates Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 13.3%. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2% National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.