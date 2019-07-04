Comparison of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Since Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.84 N/A -3.45 0.00 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Conifer Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. From a competition point of view, Conifer Holdings Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Conifer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2% Conifer Holdings Inc. -9.25% 1.04% -8.32% -23.52% -17.98% 21.27%

For the past year Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has weaker performance than Conifer Holdings Inc.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.