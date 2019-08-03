Comparison of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.95 N/A 0.65 38.81 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 14.16 N/A -11.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s 3 beta is the reason why it is 200.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Its rival Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.89% and 3.7% respectively. 1.6% are Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 24.95% stronger performance while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -75.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.