Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.95 N/A -4.10 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 1.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 172.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 10%. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.