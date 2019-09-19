Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

This is a contrast between Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 21.08 N/A -4.10 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.31 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 145.97% at a $55 average target price. Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 135.52%. The results provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 41.6%. About 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Precision BioSciences Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.