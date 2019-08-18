Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.05 N/A -4.10 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.62 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 135.18% for Theravance Biopharma Inc. with average target price of $50. Competitively the average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 38.89% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.