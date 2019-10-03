Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 -0.08 34.00M -4.10 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.27 16.99M -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Theravance Biopharma Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Theravance Biopharma Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 158,360,503.03% 619.9% -47.4% MediWound Ltd. 543,993,340.16% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $55, and a 180.61% upside potential. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 79.15% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than MediWound Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 37.1% respectively. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.