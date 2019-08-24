Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

We are contrasting Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.31 N/A -4.10 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1526.77 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s beta is 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 144.14% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $27, which is potential 134.17% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.