Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 16.55 N/A -4.10 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.55 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.76. In other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Theravance Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 186.53%. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 272.63% and its average target price is $13.75. The data provided earlier shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Theravance Biopharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.