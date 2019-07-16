Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.13 N/A -4.10 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 29.67 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 185.55% upside potential. Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average price target of $200, with potential upside of 62.72%. The data provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Theravance Biopharma Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 88.5% respectively. 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.