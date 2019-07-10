Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 17.03 N/A -4.10 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.62 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 367.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 187.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 162.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.