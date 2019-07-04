Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

As Biotechnology companies, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 16.55 N/A -4.10 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 47.52 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Theravance Biopharma Inc. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Alector Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 186.53% for Theravance Biopharma Inc. with average target price of $50. Competitively Alector Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 45.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.4% and 45.7%. About 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alector Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.