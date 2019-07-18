Comparison of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Both Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.96 N/A -4.10 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Volatility & Risk

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -3.61 beta is the reason why it is 461.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 172.33% for Theravance Biopharma Inc. with average target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares and 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.