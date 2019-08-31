Comparison of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

We will be comparing the differences between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.16 N/A 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.