Comparison of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

We will be comparing the differences between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.6%. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.08%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.77% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.