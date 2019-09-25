Comparison of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $35, which is potential 314.20% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.