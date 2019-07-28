Comparison of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.70 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.7% respectively. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.08%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.