Comparison of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 4.02M -2.57 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 155,995,343.42% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 537,875,736.13% -88% -58.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 122.22% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.