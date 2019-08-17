Comparison of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Since Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 421.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.9%. About 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.