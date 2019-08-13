Comparison of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 107.98 N/A -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 177.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.