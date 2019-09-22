Comparison of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD Inc. 3 48.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Amgen Inc. 185 5.01 N/A 12.53 14.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TherapeuticsMD Inc. and Amgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TherapeuticsMD Inc. and Amgen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0.00% -159.7% -73.6% Amgen Inc. 0.00% 61.4% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.86 beta means TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s volatility is 86.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Amgen Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TherapeuticsMD Inc. are 3.4 and 3.3. Competitively, Amgen Inc. has 2.8 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc. and Amgen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amgen Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

On the other hand, Amgen Inc.’s potential upside is 9.42% and its consensus price target is $215.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TherapeuticsMD Inc. and Amgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders owned 17.76% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Amgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TherapeuticsMD Inc. -2.27% -16.02% -49.29% -57.76% -61.05% -43.57% Amgen Inc. 6.15% 0.12% 5.93% 0.93% -2.12% -4.16%

For the past year TherapeuticsMD Inc. was more bearish than Amgen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Amgen Inc. beats TherapeuticsMD Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company manufactures and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen. The company markets its products primarily through a direct national sales force to health care providers in the OB/GYN market space. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.